WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 806 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022 ...A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHAUTAUQUA... CATTARAUGUS...LIVINGSTON...SOUTHERN ERIE...WYOMING...GENESEE...AND NORTHERN ERIE COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 802 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was centered across Southern Erie County extending from the lake shoreline of Chautauqua county to Hamburg, to West Seneca, to Attica. The band will meander north at times, moving across downtown Buffalo, Williamsville, and Alden at times through 10 am. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Batavia, Depew, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Lancaster, Hamburg, East Aurora, Darien Lakes State Park, Evans, Elma, Boston, Eden, Marilla, Springville, Perry and Warsaw. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 between exits 52A and 61. Interstate 86 near exit 4. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. LAT...LON 4244 7950 4253 7939 4259 7919 4272 7909 4280 7892 4287 7892 4302 7807 4275 7788 4212 7976 4227 7976 4228 7973 4231 7977 TIME...MOT...LOC 1302Z 239DEG 49KT 4291 7792