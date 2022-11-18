WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 550 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022 ...A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT NORTHERN PARTS OF JEFFERSON AND LEWIS COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 548 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was across portions of Jefferson County north of Watertown and far northern Lewis County. The lake effect snow band will remain nearly stationary through 8 a.m. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Watertown, Fort Drum, Clayton, Dexter, Glen Park, Herrings, Redwood, Kring Point State Park, Henderson Harbor, Wellesley Island State Park, Cedar Point State Park, Sackets Harbor, Black River, Philadelphia, Brownville, Alexandria Bay, Theresa, Cape Vincent, Antwerp and Harrisville. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 45 and 52. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. LAT...LON 4413 7526 4385 7625 4391 7631 4392 7628 4393 7633 4388 7650 4391 7650 4396 7644 4395 7634 4402 7636 4405 7641 4410 7643 4414 7635 4420 7631 4422 7620 4429 7614 4435 7601 4435 7595 4440 7586 TIME...MOT...LOC 1048Z 237DEG 1KT 4411 7616 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather