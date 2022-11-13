WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1152 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WITH REDUCED VISIBILITY WILL AFFECT

NORTHEASTERN ERIE...SOUTHERN NIAGARA...SOUTHWESTERN ORLEANS AND

NORTHWESTERN GENESEE COUNTIES...

At 1148 AM EST, an area of heavy snow was located from Niagara

Falls to North Tonawanda, moving east at 15 mph.

Locations impacted include...

Buffalo, Cheektowaga, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lockport, Kenmore,

Depew, Amherst, Tonawanda, Lancaster, Williamsville, Grand Island,

Pendleton, Akron, Alden, Sanborn, Clarence Center, Cambria Center,

Pendleton Center and East Amherst.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 49 and 52.

Visibilities are falling to one-quarter of a mile in this area of

heavy snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other

motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to

react to situations.

A quick half inch to an inch of wet snow will accumulate on grassy

and elevated surfaces. Primary roads should remain wet though lesser

traveled roads could see a slushy accumulation on them.

LAT...LON 4323 7886 4318 7837 4285 7852 4293 7891

4296 7893 4296 7896 4298 7901 4300 7902

TIME...MOT...LOC 1648Z 285DEG 14KT 4306 7887

