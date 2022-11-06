WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

134 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM EST

FOR EASTERN ORLEANS...EASTERN GENESEE AND NORTHWESTERN MONROE

COUNTIES...

At 133 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Byron, or 7

miles southwest of Brockport, moving northeast at 55 mph. An

additional severe thunderstorm was north of Brockport moving toward

Hilton.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include...

Rochester, Greece, Chili, Batavia, Brockport, Albion, Hilton, Hamlin

Beach State Park, Gates-North Gates and Spencerport.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 47 and 48.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

