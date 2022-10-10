WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 11, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 230 PM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s inland from Lake Ontario will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather