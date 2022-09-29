WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 30, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 351 AM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in frost formation. The lowest temperatures will be further inland away from the lakeshores. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather