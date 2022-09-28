WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 28, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Buffalo NY 355 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of central New York and western New York, including the following areas, in central New York, Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego. In western New York, Chautauqua and Southern Erie. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather