SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

845 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

...HEAVY LAKE EFFECT RAIN THIS MORNING...

A band of heavy lake effect rain will continue over much of Oswego

County, far southern Jefferson County, and western Lewis county this

morning. The heaviest rainfall rates are focusing near Sandy Pond.

Locally heavy rain will result in minor flooding in low lying and

poor drainage areas this morning.

Locations impacted include...

Sandy Pond, Oswego, Pulaski, Redfield, Highmarket, Nine Mile Point,

Scriba, Richland, New Haven, Mexico, Williamstown, Orwell, Sandy

Creek, Lacona, Parish, Altmar, Mannsville and Osceola.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 39.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

