WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 23, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Buffalo NY 422 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Niagara county. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS * WHERE...Beaches of Northern Cayuga and Oswego counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. EVENING... * WHERE...Beaches of Orleans, Monroe, and Wayne counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IS CANCELLED...