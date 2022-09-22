WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Cattaraugus County in western New York...

East central Chautauqua County in western New York...

* Until 130 AM EDT.

* At 1247 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles

northeast of Falconer, or 14 miles west of Salamanca, moving east

at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Ashford, Franklinville, Ashford

Hollow, Weston Mills, Hinsdale, Great Valley, New Albion and

Conewango.

This includes Interstate 86 between exits 14 and 16, and between

exits 20 and 21, and near exit 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

