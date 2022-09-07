WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

829 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...

Areas of fog, locally dense, will continue this morning. Unlike

yesterday, some dense fog this morning is also occurring across

lower elevations. If traveling across western New York this

morning, be prepared for variable visibility, sharply reduced

at times. The fog will diminish later this morning.

