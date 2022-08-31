WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Buffalo NY 944 PM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT * WHERE...Beaches of Niagara and Orleans counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday. * WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHERE...Beaches of Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, and Oswego counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather