SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

901 PM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Jefferson, southern Lewis and northeastern Oswego Counties through

930 PM EDT...

At 901 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles northwest of Highmarket, or 22 miles northwest of Boonville,

moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Lowville, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Highmarket, Watson, Martinsburg,

Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Constableville, Turin,

Rector, North Osceola, Brantingham and Sperryville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4358 7520 4357 7521 4354 7584 4375 7584

4382 7517 4359 7517

TIME...MOT...LOC 0101Z 267DEG 50KT 4367 7570

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

