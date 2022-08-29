WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Cattaraugus County in western New York...

Chautauqua County in western New York...

* Until 315 PM EDT.

* At 222 PM EDT, a line of severe thunderstorms was located 7 miles

northeast of Clymer, or 13 miles west of Jamestown, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Allegany State Park, Westfield,

Lakewood, Silver Creek, Falconer, Mayville and Clymer.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 between exits 58 and 61.

Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather