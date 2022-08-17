WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

527 PM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Livingston and northwestern Ontario Counties through 645 PM EDT...

At 527 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bristol, or 11 miles west of Canandaigua, moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Bristol, Lima, Bloomfield, Honeoye, East Bloomfield and West

Bloomfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4294 7746 4284 7737 4275 7755 4289 7766

TIME...MOT...LOC 2127Z 062DEG 5KT 4285 7750

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Yates

County through 600 PM EDT...

At 529 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ferguson Corners, or near Penn Yan. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.

Benton and Ferguson Corners.

LAT...LON 4276 7718 4276 7707 4268 7706 4271 7722

TIME...MOT...LOC 2129Z 005DEG 3KT 4274 7713

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Albany

County through 615 PM EDT...

At 530 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Guilderland, or near Colonie, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

unsecured objects.

Albany, Colonie, Delmar, Guilderland, Westerlo, Voorheesville, Feura

Bush, New Scotland, Clarksville, Shakers, Slingerlands, Meadowdale,

South Albany, Selkirk Yards, Spawn Hollow, Dormansville, Callanans

Corners, Beckers Corners, Karlsfeld and Keefers Corners.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 between exits 3 and 25.

Interstate 87 between exits 24 and 2.

LAT...LON 4276 7398 4276 7395 4275 7381 4253 7381

4248 7407

TIME...MOT...LOC 2130Z 359DEG 16KT 4272 7389

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SENECA AND NORTH

CENTRAL SCHUYLER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

