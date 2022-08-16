WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

500 PM EDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL ONTARIO COUNTY WILL

EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, heavy

rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.

_____

