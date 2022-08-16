WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Central Allegany County in western New York...

* Until 815 PM EDT.

* At 408 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Wellsville, Belfast, Friendship, Scio, Belmont, Angelica, West

Almond, Birdsall, Knight Creek, Short Tract, Stannards and

Fillmore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

