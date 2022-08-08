WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 810 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WYOMING... NORTHEASTERN ERIE AND WESTERN GENESEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a different Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for far southern portions of Erie county until 900 PM EDT. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather