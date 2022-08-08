WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Wyoming County in western New York... Northeastern Erie County in western New York... Western Genesee County in western New York... * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 725 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Erie Basin Marina, or 10 miles west of Buffalo, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include... Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Clarence, Lackawanna, Kenmore, Depew, Tonawanda, Amherst and Lancaster. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 56. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather