SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

419 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN OSWEGO COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND CENTRAL LEWIS COUNTIES...

At 418 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles northwest of Lowville to 7 miles east of

Whetstone Gulf State Park, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include...

Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Whetstone Gulf State Park,

Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale and Greig.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

