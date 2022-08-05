WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 449 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO COUNTY... At 449 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated much of the rain with the thunderstorms has ended across the warned area. However runoff from these storms will continue and ponding water in low lying areas or flow rates in creeks and streams could still rapidly increase with flash flooding possible. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Naples, Bristol Mountain and Hunt Hollow. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather