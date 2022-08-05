WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

438 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm with heavy rain will impact portions of

eastern Genesee County through 530 PM EDT...

At 437 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Byron, or near Batavia, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Batavia, Le Roy, Byron, Stafford and Bergen.

This includes Interstate 90 near exit 47.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4290 7802 4303 7820 4313 7811 4313 7791

4304 7795 4304 7791 4296 7791

TIME...MOT...LOC 2037Z 223DEG 5KT 4302 7805

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

