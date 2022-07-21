WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

342 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lewis and

northeastern Oswego Counties through 515 AM EDT...

At 342 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Barnes Corners to near

Camden. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Lowville, Redfield, Highmarket, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Denmark,

New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Williamstown, Lyonsdale, Greig,

Copenhagen, Port Leyden, Croghan, Lyons Falls, Castorland,

Constableville, Turin, Osceola and West Leyden.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4342 7554 4348 7581 4334 7588 4332 7592

4369 7583 4369 7577 4379 7579 4379 7580

4385 7579 4408 7517 4361 7511

TIME...MOT...LOC 0742Z 250DEG 25KT 4377 7571 4333 7581

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

