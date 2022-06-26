WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 358 PM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wayne and northeastern Ontario Counties through 500 PM EDT... At 358 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Geneva, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Geneva, Newark, Lyons, Clifton Springs, Clyde, Phelps, Gorham, Savannah, Seneca Lake State Park, Seneca Castle, South Butler, Hall and West Junius. This includes Interstate 90 near exit 42. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4307 7712 4315 7672 4302 7673 4301 7696 4287 7696 4286 7698 4276 7697 4276 7714 TIME...MOT...LOC 1958Z 240DEG 16KT 4286 7706 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather