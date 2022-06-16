WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

440 PM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Jefferson and northern Lewis Counties through 545 PM EDT...

At 439 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

West Carthage, or 9 miles south of Fort Drum, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Carthage, West Carthage, Herrings, Denmark, New Bremen, Copenhagen,

Harrisville, Croghan, Castorland, Deferiet, Belfort, Soft Maple

Reservoir, Kirschnerville, Diana Center, Great Bend, Lake Bonaparte,

Beaver Falls, Indian River and Natural Bridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central New

York.

LAT...LON 4381 7575 4399 7580 4419 7538 4410 7517

4382 7514

TIME...MOT...LOC 2039Z 256DEG 24KT 4393 7570

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather