WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 915 PM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN WYOMING AND CENTRAL LIVINGSTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeastern Livingston County until 1000 PM EDT. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather