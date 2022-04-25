WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

457 PM EDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT

FOR CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY...

At 456 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Findley Lake,

or 17 miles east of Erie, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Findley Lake, Jamestown, Westfield, Lakewood, Falconer, Mayville,

Clymer, Sherman, Bemus Point, and Chautauqua Institution.

This includes Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 13.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near Chautauqua Lake and Findley Lake, get away from the

water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can

strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

