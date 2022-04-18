WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

344 PM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...Rain and Snow to Spread across the Lake Plain this Late

Afternoon...

A mixture of rain and snow is spreading across the Lake Plain as

we head into the late afternoon hours. As this area of

precipitation continues into the evening hours snow will become

the dominate precipitation type.

Though any snow is melting on road surfaces this afternoon, the

deeper into the evening we go there will be potential for snow to

accumulate on bridges, overpasses and higher terrain in the Finger

Lakes area.

Snow will reduce visibility to a half mile or less at times, and

if traveling this evening be sure to allow extra time to reach

your destination due to poor visibility, and later in the evening

possible slippery spots.

