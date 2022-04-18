WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 344 PM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022 ...Rain and Snow to Spread across the Lake Plain this Late Afternoon... A mixture of rain and snow is spreading across the Lake Plain as we head into the late afternoon hours. As this area of precipitation continues into the evening hours snow will become the dominate precipitation type. Though any snow is melting on road surfaces this afternoon, the deeper into the evening we go there will be potential for snow to accumulate on bridges, overpasses and higher terrain in the Finger Lakes area. Snow will reduce visibility to a half mile or less at times, and if traveling this evening be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination due to poor visibility, and later in the evening possible slippery spots. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather