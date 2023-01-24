WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

951 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY

TO 1 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches before mixing with and changing to rain. Winds gusting

25 to 30 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Chemung, Tioga, Broome and Delaware

counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern

Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne

counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may affect the morning commute in

parts of northeastern Pennsylvania, including the Wilkes-Barre

and Scranton areas. Snow may start with a heavy burst in the

Twin Tiers during the mid to late morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be found at 511ny.org and

511pa.com, or by dialing 5-1-1.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9

inches possible before changing to rain. Winds could gust 25

to 30 mph.

* WHERE...Sullivan County in Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will occur in the

higher terrain of the Catskill Mountains where southeasterly

upslope flow will enhance snowfall amounts.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

inches possible. Winds could gust 25 to 30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida County.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

conditions could impact the evening commute Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may mix with, or change to rain and

become more scattered Thursday morning. Colder air will

return, and lake effect snow is expected later Thursday.

The latest road conditions can be found at 511ny.org, or by

dialing 5-1-1.

