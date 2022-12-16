WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 16, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

443 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two

inches.

* WHERE...In New York, Tompkins and Tioga counties. In

Pennsylvania, Bradford and Wyoming counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to

two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Broome county. In Pennsylvania,

Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all

travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit

www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic

conditions.

3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Sullivan county. In Pennsylvania, Pike

and Southern Wayne counties.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4

inches at lower elevations and up to 8 inches above 2000 feet.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida

counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Schuyler and

Chemung counties.

