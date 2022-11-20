WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

755 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

...A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF THE CENTRAL SOUTHERN

TIER...AND SCHUYLER AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band accompanied by winds of 20 MPH

which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 751 AM EST, a lake effect snow band

extended from near Hornell, east to Watkins Glen and Danby. The band

was moving to the east and southeast at about 20 mph.

Visibilities will be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.

Webcams show light accumulation on roads which may be slippery.

Blowing snow kicked up by traffic may make visibility even worse.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Chemung, Ithaca, Elmira, Corning, Southport, Barton, Hornell, Big

Flats, Horseheads and Bath.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between exits 34 and 66.

Interstate 390 near exit 1.

SAFETY INFO...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4238 7773 4245 7685 4239 7615 4200 7611

4200 7775

TIME...MOT...LOC 1251Z 278DEG 32KT 4232 7683 4222 7808

