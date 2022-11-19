WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 21, 2022

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

903 PM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO

4 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 12 to 18 inches with as much as 21 inches

around and north of Camden.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow will begin late

tonight and continue through Sunday night. The heaviest

snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are expected before

noon. Rates will diminish in the afternoon, then increase

during the evening hours before the band lifts north after

midnight. Snow will quickly accumulate on roadways, making

traveling difficult to impossible. Strong wind gusts will

result in blowing snow and whiteout conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

accumulations of 6 to 11 inches north of the NY Thruway...and

2 to 6 inches south of the Thruway. Winds gusting as high as

40 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow will begin early

Sunday morning and be heaviest through noon where rates could

approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Rates will diminish in the

afternoon and then pick up in the evening before the snow ends

after sunset. Snow will quickly accumulate on roadways, making

traveling difficult. Strong wind gusts will result in blowing

snow and whiteout conditions.

