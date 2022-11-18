WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 21, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

232 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night through late Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of lake effect snow downwind of Lake

Ontario will stretch into Northern Oneida County. Snow will be

heaviest during the daytime hours on Sunday, which will make

traveling difficult as roads become snow covered. Gusty winds

will lead to whiteout conditions as well. Snow comes to an end

Sunday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

