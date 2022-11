WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

255 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EST THIS MORNING...

Winds have diminished across the Advisory area. It will remain

breezy through the morning, with a few gusts 30 to 35 mph

possible, below Wind Advisory criteria.

