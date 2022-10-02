WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 3, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

904 PM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures falling overnight to between 32 to 36 will

result in areas of frost formation.

* WHERE...In all of central and north central NY and the northern

tier counties of eastern PA.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered high clouds may prevent

widespread frost formation in some areas within the advisory

area, especially east of Interstate 81 and south of Interstate

88.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

