WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 510 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Chemung and Tioga Counties through 545 PM EDT... At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lockwood, or near Waverly, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Barton, Waverly, Owego, Newark Valley, Candor, Spencer, Van Etten, Apalachin, Lockwood and Tioga Center. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 86\/Route 17 between 63 and 66. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4222 7661 4227 7646 4226 7642 4228 7642 4231 7631 4231 7629 4230 7629 4230 7626 4233 7625 4234 7621 4206 7611 4202 7661 TIME...MOT...LOC 2110Z 250DEG 37KT 4208 7651 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____