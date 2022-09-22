WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

844 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Sullivan,

Lackawanna, southern Wayne, eastern Luzerne and Pike Counties through

930 AM EDT...

At 843 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Honesdale to near Lehigh to near Hometown.

Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, Dunmore, Kingston, Fallsburg,

Plains, Carbondale, Old Forge and Bushkill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4091 7604 4128 7589 4160 7562 4174 7457

4164 7439 4159 7436 4150 7449 4149 7476

4143 7476 4136 7469 4132 7479 4116 7490

4109 7500 4115 7515 4125 7513 4123 7551

4112 7563 4113 7568 4109 7577 4101 7574

TIME...MOT...LOC 1243Z 268DEG 49KT 4154 7524 4126 7542 4085 7594

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

