WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

854 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Chenango

County through 930 PM EDT...

At 854 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Plymouth, or 10 miles northwest of Norwich, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Norwich, Guilford, Plymouth, North Norwich, Oxford, Preston, Pitcher,

Pharsalia, Lincklaen and South Plymouth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4255 7587 4265 7586 4271 7583 4262 7536

4239 7546

TIME...MOT...LOC 0054Z 289DEG 37KT 4261 7571

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

