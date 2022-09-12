WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Central Steuben County in central New York...

* Until 1230 AM EDT.

* At 928 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of

rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Avoca, Kanona, West Cameron and Wheeler.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

