Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
906 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...Areas of locally dense fog affecting Finger Lakes, Twin Tiers, Northeastern Pennsylvania, and Catskills...

Areas of widespread and patchy fog remain present, especially in valley locations. While fog has begun to lift and visibilities are improving, there are locations that continue to have dense fog with visibilities of one quarter mile or less. Fog will continue to lift resulting in improving visibilities this morning. However, if you experience dense fog while driving, reduce your speed and turn on your headlights.