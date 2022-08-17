WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 226 PM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Yates and northeastern Steuben Counties through 300 PM EDT... At 225 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pulteney, or near Dundee. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Urbana, Wayne and Keuka. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4255 7712 4253 7704 4249 7706 4248 7710 4241 7710 4241 7711 4245 7723 TIME...MOT...LOC 1825Z 021DEG 3KT 4250 7711 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather