WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 137 PM EDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Onondaga County through 200 PM EDT... At 137 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Fayette, or near Syracuse. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Onondaga, Syracuse, Manlius, Fayetteville, Otisco, Lyndon, Nedrow, Cedarvale, Jamesville and Clark Reservation State Park. This includes the following highway exits... New York Interstate 81 between 15 and 16. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4291 7602 4286 7623 4301 7626 4303 7600 TIME...MOT...LOC 1737Z 171DEG 3KT 4296 7613 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather