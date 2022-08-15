WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

700 PM EDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Onondaga County through 730 PM EDT...

At 700 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Liverpool, or near Baldwinsville, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Syracuse, Clay, Van Buren, Baldwinsville, North Syracuse, Solvay,

Liverpool, New York State Fairgrounds, Galeville and Bayberry.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 90 between 36 and 39.

New York Interstate 81 between 19 and 28, and near 29 South.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4307 7629 4310 7637 4318 7632 4320 7612

4305 7611

TIME...MOT...LOC 2300Z 264DEG 7KT 4314 7626

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

