WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

305 PM EDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cayuga,

northern Cortland and southeastern Onondaga Counties through 330 PM

EDT...

At 305 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Scott, or 9 miles north of Cortland. This storm was nearly

stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Homer, Otisco, Preble, Moravia, Scott, Truxton, Cuyler, Sempronius,

Tully and Deruyter.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 between 13 and 15.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4289 7593 4282 7589 4272 7589 4269 7595

4264 7611 4261 7625 4262 7627 4264 7637

4272 7643 4282 7640 4287 7626 4290 7610

TIME...MOT...LOC 1905Z 223DEG 4KT 4272 7625

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

