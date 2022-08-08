WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 534 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Rain cooled air has settled in and allowed heat indices to drop below 90. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 100. * WHERE...In New York, Sullivan county. In Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Pike counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Fulton and northwestern Saratoga Counties through 615 PM EDT... At 534 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Caroga Lake Public Campground, or 8 miles west of Gloversville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Gloversville, Johnstown, Ephratah, Broadalbin, Edinburg, Northville, Mayfield, Cranberry Creek, Caroga Lake Public Campground, Day Center, Northampton Beach Public Campground, Caroga Lake, Mount Pleasant, Berkshire, Bleecker, Meco, Munsonville, Tenantville, Sweets Crossing and Shaw Corners. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4324 7442 4324 7433 4322 7432 4322 7422 4325 7422 4326 7414 4330 7415 4335 7394 4311 7385 4299 7456 4318 7465 TIME...MOT...LOC 2134Z 256DEG 36KT 4308 7450 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather