WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 115 PM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cortland, northeastern Tioga and southeastern Tompkins Counties through 200 PM EDT... At 114 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Willseyville, or 12 miles southeast of Ithaca, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Caroline, Berkshire, Richford, Harford, Candor, Willseyville, Jenksville, Speedville, West Newark and East Berkshire. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4250 7621 4238 7612 4237 7612 4236 7611 4233 7612 4231 7610 4229 7611 4227 7608 4223 7637 4232 7643 TIME...MOT...LOC 1714Z 238DEG 13KT 4230 7635 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather