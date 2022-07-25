WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

208 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM EDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCHUYLER...NORTHWESTERN CHEMUNG AND SOUTHERN STEUBEN

COUNTIES...

At 208 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodhull, or 16

miles west of Corning, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Elmira, Corning, Big Flats, Horseheads, Elmira Heights, Campbell,

Painted Post, Addison, Hornby and Thurston.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Seneca,

northern Cayuga and southwestern Onondaga Counties through 300 AM

EDT...

At 212 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Seneca Falls, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Onondaga, Syracuse, Auburn, Van Buren, Baldwinsville, Seneca Falls,

Solvay, Waterloo, Fayette and Owasco.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 90 39 and near 41.

New York Interstate 81 15 and near 16.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM EDT for

central New York.

LAT...LON 4285 7600 4278 7695 4298 7696 4302 7685

4303 7650 4310 7650 4311 7647 4313 7648

4315 7648 4321 7632

TIME...MOT...LOC 0612Z 257DEG 40KT 4291 7677

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

