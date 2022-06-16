WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

227 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Broome

and east central Tioga Counties through 300 AM EDT...

At 226 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Newark Valley, or 7 miles west of Greater Binghamton Airport, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Maine, Nanticoke, Port Dickinson,

Newark Valley, Greater Binghamton Airport, Chenango Forks and West

Corners.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 between 3 and 7.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 69 and 72.

Interstate 88 between 1 and 4.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4210 7571 4211 7617 4226 7619 4235 7585

4233 7585 4225 7584 4225 7574

TIME...MOT...LOC 0626Z 263DEG 23KT 4220 7613

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN CAYUGA...NORTHWESTERN

CORTLAND...SOUTH CENTRAL ONONDAGA AND NORTHEASTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES

WILL EXPIRE AT 230 AM EDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain

is still possible with this thunderstorm.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather