WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

859 PM EDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of central New York,

including the following county, Broome.

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small

stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please

continue to heed remaining road closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather