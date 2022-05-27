WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 27, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

921 PM EDT Fri May 27 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Chemung

and southeastern Steuben Counties through 1000 PM EDT...

At 920 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Caton, or 7 miles south of Corning, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Elmira, Corning, Southport, Big Flats, Horseheads, Elmira Heights,

Caton, Lindley, Erin and South Corning.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 47 and 56.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4229 7688 4229 7674 4225 7673 4223 7664

4225 7662 4220 7661 4200 7692 4200 7726

TIME...MOT...LOC 0120Z 230DEG 26KT 4204 7704

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather